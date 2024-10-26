You are here: HomeSports2024 10 26Article 1998689

Sports News of Saturday, 26 October 2024

    

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona star Raphinha admits he considered leaving the club – ‘Man, there were several moments’

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Raphinha has scored 16 goals for Barcelona Raphinha has scored 16 goals for Barcelona

Barcelona winger Raphinha has revealed that he experienced uncertainty about his future at the club following a challenging initial two seasons in Catalunya.

However, he persevered and has showcased exceptional performance this season, earning the admiration of fans.

Currently, he boasts 16 goal contributions in 13 matches, including two hat-tricks, and has embraced his new role as one of the vice-captains.

Raphinha has previously discussed the mental toll football can take on players, indicating that he has faced significant challenges.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment