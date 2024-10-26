Barcelona star Raphinha admits he considered leaving the club – ‘Man, there were several moments’

Sports News of Saturday, 26 October 2024

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona winger Raphinha has revealed that he experienced uncertainty about his future at the club following a challenging initial two seasons in Catalunya.



However, he persevered and has showcased exceptional performance this season, earning the admiration of fans.



Currently, he boasts 16 goal contributions in 13 matches, including two hat-tricks, and has embraced his new role as one of the vice-captains.



Raphinha has previously discussed the mental toll football can take on players, indicating that he has faced significant challenges.