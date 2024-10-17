Sports News of Thursday, 17 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski has made a surprising choice in hiring workers solely from Poland for the renovations on his home. This decision underscores his deep connection to his homeland, reflecting a preference for familiar and trusted workers.



The renowned striker’s choice may stem from a desire for cultural alignment and the assurance that Polish workers understand his needs and



Read full articlestandards.



This move has sparked discussions among fans and commentators, highlighting the significance of personal connections in professional environments.



Lewandowski's commitment to his roots not only emphasizes his pride in Polish culture but also sets a precedent in the sports world, showing that athletes can blend their personal and professional lives in unique ways.



As he continues to shine on the field, this personal choice gives fans a glimpse into the off-field life of one of football’s elite.