Source: Football-espana

Barcelona star passed fit for Osasuna clash following injury scare

Hansi Flick confirmed that Inigo Martinez had suffered a blow during Wednesday's match

Hansi Flick announced on Friday that Inigo Martinez sustained an injury during Wednesday's win against Getafe, raising concerns about his availability for the upcoming match against Osasuna.

The 33-year-old defender has been a consistent presence for Barcelona this season, but it appeared his streak of appearances might be interrupted.

Contrary to initial fears, Barcelona confirmed on Saturday morning that Martinez is part of the matchday squad traveling to Pamplona. Additionally, Raphinha and Marc Casado have also been included, despite missing group training on Friday.

