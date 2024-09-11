You are here: HomeSports2024 09 11Article 1980068

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona struggles at Montjuic continue as season-ticket rankings are released in Spain

Barcelona is facing ongoing challenges in attracting fans, as their season-ticket sales at Montjuic have improved but remain below expectations.

The stadium has a capacity of 49,500, with 27,500 seats allocated for season-ticket holders. Despite a 23% increase from the previous season, they have only secured 22,600 season-ticket holders.

According to Sport, Barcelona currently ranks 15th in Spain for season-ticket holders, trailing behind four teams from the Segunda division, including Deportivo La Coruna, Malaga, Real Zaragoza, and Real Oviedo.

