You are here: HomeSports2024 10 26Article 1998686

Sports News of Saturday, 26 October 2024

    

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona talks for new contract with star ‘progressing well’ following latest meeting with agent

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The club is determined to maintain this positive momentum for the foreseeable future The club is determined to maintain this positive momentum for the foreseeable future

Barcelona is experiencing a resurgence on the field, with Pedri playing a crucial role in their early season achievements under Hansi Flick.

The club is determined to maintain this positive momentum for the foreseeable future.

The talented midfielder, hailing from the Canary Islands, is under contract until 2026 and is considered the top priority for contract extensions.

Recently, his agent met with Sporting Director Deco at Ciutat Esportiva, and Fabrizio Romano has reported that negotiations are advancing positively.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment