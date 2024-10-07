Barcelona to be without attacker for two months as hamstring injury is confirmed

Sports News of Monday, 7 October 2024

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona's injury woes have persisted in recent months, and they have now received another harsh setback.



Following injuries to players like Marc Bernal and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Ferran Torres has become the latest casualty.



He had to leave the field just minutes into the team's win against Alaves. The club has announced that Torres has sustained an injury to the biceps femoris of his hamstring, with reports indicating he will be sidelined for approximately two months.