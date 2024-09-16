Barcelona to offer Lamine Yamal new five-year deal following incredible statistics

Sports News of Monday, 16 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona leads the league with a perfect record of five wins in five matches, netting 17 goals. While the entire team is excelling, Lamine Yamal stands out as a key player, contributing to 7 goals, the highest in La Liga.



His impressive performance at just 17 years old continues to amaze fans, and Barcelona is fully committed to supporting him, having played 446 out of 450 minutes this season.



Marca reports that his growing impact will be recognized with a salary increase, as he currently earns €1.5 million annually, which is significantly lower than what his contributions warrant.