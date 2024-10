Sports News of Thursday, 17 October 2024

Barcelona fell victim to a fraudster who swindled the club out of €1 million during the transfer of Robert Lewandowski.



The scam involved a fake intermediary who misrepresented himself in the negotiations.



This incident highlights vulnerabilities in transfer dealings and serves as a cautionary tale for clubs in the football industry.



The club is reportedly



Read full articletaking steps to recover the lost funds and prevent similar situations in the future.