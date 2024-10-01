You are here: HomeSports2024 10 01Article 1987964

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona will not return to Camp Nou in 2024 as Joan Laporta claimed

Barcelona will not return to Camp Nou until next year, as the club's financial reports and future projections indicate that their homecoming will occur in the 'second round of the season.'

Just weeks ago, President Joan Laporta claimed that the timeline for returning to Camp Nou was on track for a pre-Christmas opening. However, various reports now suggest that February is a more realistic target, with some even speculating a possible return in April.

When they do return, the stadium will operate at a reduced capacity of 64,000 while construction work continues on the remaining areas.

