Source: Football-espana

Barcelona winger Raphinha turned down €100m offer from Saudi Arabia

Raphael Dias Belloli Raphael Dias Belloli

Despite the usual influx of speculation surrounding the 27-year-old during the past three transfer windows, Raphinha remained resolute in his belief that he would continue with Barcelona this season, regardless of any financial incentives.

Initially, he was identified as a potential asset for sale as Barcelona aimed to alleviate their salary cap issues.

However, reports, including those from Sport, confirm that his desire was always to stay in Catalonia. It has been suggested that Barcelona would have entertained a €100 million offer from a Saudi club, which would have matched that amount in a four-year contract for Raphinha.

