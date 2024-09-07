Barkley stars on debut as Eagles beat Packers in Brazil

Sports News of Saturday, 7 September 2024

Source: BBC

Saquon Barkley made a remarkable debut, scoring three touchdowns as the Philadelphia Eagles triumphed over the Green Bay Packers 34-29 in the inaugural NFL game held in South America.



Barkley rushed 24 times for 109 yards and two touchdowns, while also catching two passes for 23 yards and a touchdown at Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo.



At 27 years old, he became only the second player in Eagles history to achieve three touchdowns in their debut, following Terrell Owens in 2004.