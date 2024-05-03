Bashir Hayford charged for misconduct for sitting in the middle of the pitch against Bechem United

Tennis News of Friday, 3 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Heart of Lions coach Bashir Hayford faces charges of misconduct from the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) after an incident during their match against Bechem United on Saturday.



In the second half of the game, Hayford and his team entered the field, causing a temporary halt in play.



He brought a seat onto the pitch, claiming fan misconduct as the reason for his actions.



He explained that he took such extreme measures due to the unacceptable behaviour they faced, including being doused with urine and having objects thrown at them by fans.



Additionally, seven Bechem United officials are also under investigation for allegedly attacking match officials, with the club itself facing charges.



Hayford has until Monday, May 6, to respond to the charge, which violates Section 34(6)(d) of the GFA Premier League Regulations 2019.



This development comes at a difficult time for Heart of Lions, who are currently in 17th place on the league table after 28 games and are battling against relegation.