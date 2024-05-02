Bawumia donates 20k Ghana Cedis as Ashaiman wins third Ramadan Cup

Sports News of Thursday, 2 May 2024

Ashaiman emerged victorious in a thrilling encounter against Anyaa Zongo, securing their third Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup title with a 2-0 win on May Day at the Fadama astro turf in Accra.



This victory marks a record for the Ashaiman community, making them the only Zongo community to have won the prestigious trophy three times since its inception in 2015.



Throughout the tournament, Ashaiman displayed remarkable skill and determination, continuing their dominant form from previous matches.



They overcame strong challenges from teams like Tema Zongo, Nungua Zongo, Mamobi, and Oda Zongo in the earlier rounds to reach the final.



On the other hand, Anyaa Zongo showed resilience and determination by defeating teams like Nsawam Zongo, Shukura, Hohoe, and Fadama to reach their first-ever final.



The final match was highly anticipated, with Ashaiman supporters turning out in large numbers to cheer on their team, adding to the excitement of the event.



In a well-contested final, Ashaiman secured victory with two goals, showcasing their superiority on the field. The final whistle sparked jubilant celebrations from the Ashaiman team and their supporters, highlighting the significance of their achievement.



Earlier in the day, hosts Fadama secured third place by defeating Oda Zongo with a goal to nil, securing the bronze medal in the tournament.



Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, showed his support for the tournament by donating a sum of 20,000 Ghana Cedis as the prize for the winners, second, third, and fourth-placed teams respectively.



The tournament was not only a showcase of football talent but also a platform for young players to shine. Fadama's Abass Osman was named the best player of the tournament, while Ashaiman's Abdul Latif won the best goalkeeper award, and Andul Razak, also of Ashaiman, emerged as the top scorer.



The final was attended by traditional leaders from the Zongo community, Imams, football administrators, and thousands of youth, highlighting the event's significance in promoting unity and talent among Zongo communities.