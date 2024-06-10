Bawumia donates GHS500k to Black Stars ahead of World Cup qualifier vs. CAR

Sports News of Monday, 10 June 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, the Vice President of Ghana, has made a generous donation of GHS500,000 to the Black Stars as they prepare for their crucial 2026 World Cup Qualifier against the Central African Republic (CAR).



The match is set to take place on Monday, June 10 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.



Following their recent 2-1 comeback victory against Mali in Bamako, Ghana is looking to continue their winning streak and climb up to third place in Group I standings under the leadership of Otto Addo.



A win against CAR will bring Ghana's total points to nine from their first four games, a significant improvement from their previous loss to Comoros.