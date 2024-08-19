Bawumia pledges sports fund for infrastructure and talent development

Sports News of Monday, 19 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President and the 2024 Presidential candidate for the NPP, has revealed his intention to create a sports fund aimed at improving sports infrastructure and fostering talent development.



This initiative was introduced during the launch of the NPP's 2024 manifesto at GSTS in Takoradi on Sunday and represents a significant aspect of his vision for



Read full articleadvancing sports in the country.



The envisioned sports development fund will prioritize the enhancement of infrastructure, the cultivation of talent, and the promotion of grassroots sports initiatives, which will include the revitalization of colts football and the establishment of leagues throughout the nation.



"We will create a sports development fund to enhance sports infrastructure, nurture talent, and support grassroots sports programs, including the revival of colts football and leagues across the country," he stated.



Additionally, he announced plans to establish a Ghana School Sports Secretariat, which will operate as an agency under the ministry responsible for sports, in partnership with various stakeholders such as the GES and sports federations.



"My administration will pursue collaborations at the school level with international sports organizations like the NBA and the NFL, aiming to position Ghana as a center for emerging sports in Africa and to generate more opportunities for the youth," he added.