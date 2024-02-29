Bawumia to commission Legon Sports Stadium for 13th African Games

Sports News of Thursday, 29 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will commission the Legon Sports Stadium, a state-of-the-art sports facility located within the University of Ghana on March 1.



The facility has been constructed to host various sporting disciplines during the 13th African Games, including football, rugby, athletics, and squash.



The Legon Sports Stadium, along with other adjacent facilities, will play a pivotal role in the games, serving as the hub where athletes will reside and where athletics events will take place.



The commissioning ceremony, scheduled to begin at 10:00 GMT, will be attended by the Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif. This high-level support from the government is a significant boost for the sports sector in Ghana.



The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) President, Dr. Kwaku Ofosu Asare stated, "We have completed all the facilities the constructors have handed over to us so he is going to commission the Legon facility. Legon is the hub of the games that is where the Games Village is, that is where the athletes will stay and that is where athletics will also take place,



"Athletics forms the major part of the competition so Legon is a very key factor in the hosting of the games. So we are pleased to get the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to come the work we are doing is for all Ghanaians so we should all come together as Africa is coming here we will host Africa and raise the flag of Ghana high," he said.