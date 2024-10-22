Bayer Leverkusen convinced that Xabi Alonso will leave for one of two destinations in 2025

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 October 2024

Source: Football-espana

There is a strong consensus that Xabi Alonso will eventually return to Real Madrid as a manager, following his previous roles as a player and youth coach.



His impressive performance at Bayer Leverkusen has solidified his reputation, leading many to speculate on the timing of his return rather than the possibility of it happening.



The potential for Alonso to succeed Carlo Ancelotti remains uncertain. Ancelotti is under contract until 2026, yet many anticipate that Alonso could take over as early as next summer.



In Germany, there is a prevailing belief that Alonso will not remain at Leverkusen for another season.