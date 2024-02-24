Bayer Leverkusen set unbeaten record and go 11 points clear

Sports News of Saturday, 24 February 2024

Source: BBC

Bayer Leverkusen set a new German record of 33 games unbeaten with an entertaining Bundesliga victory over Mainz.



Xabi Alonso's side are now 11 points clear of second-placed Bayern Munich at the top of the table.



Granit Xhaka put Leverkusen in front in the third minute, before Dominik Kohr headed the visitors level.



Robert Andrich sealed the win when his long-range effort was fumbled into his own goal by Mainz keeper Robin Zentner.



Mainz's hopes of another equaliser took a hit 10 minutes from time as Jessic Ngankam was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Xhaka.



Xhaka's brilliant left-footed strike was his first goal for Leverkusen and his first in the Bundesliga since 2015.



Bayern Munich, who this week confirmed they will part company with boss Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season, play RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena on Saturday.