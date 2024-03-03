You are here: HomeSports2024 03 03Article 1920362

Sports News of Sunday, 3 March 2024

Source: BBC

Bayer Leverkusen win to go 10 points clear

Bayer Leverkusen moved 10 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga following victory at 10-man Cologne.

After defending champions Bayern Munich were held to a 2-2 draw by Freiburg on Friday, Xabi Alonso's side had a big opportunity to extend their lead.

Their task was aided when Cologne's Jan Thielmann was shown a straight red card for a foul on Granit Xhaka.

Jeremie Frimpong then opened the scoring before Alex Grimaldo's low strike made it 2-0 in the second half.

Leverkusen, who have now gone 34 games without defeat in all competitions this season, are on 64 points with Bayern second on 54.

