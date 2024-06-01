You are here: HomeSports2024 06 01Article 1944983

Source: Footballghana

Bayern Munich eyes Spanish Ghanaian winger Nico Williams for summer transfer

Nico Williams (Left) and Inaki Williams Nico Williams (Left) and Inaki Williams

Bayern Munich is contemplating a summer move for Nico Williams, the Spanish-Ghanaian left winger.

Sources reveal that discussions about Williams have been ongoing within Bayern's management.

The 21-year-old is currently contracted with Athletic Club Bilbao until 2027, and his transfer is expected to be costly, with reports indicating a fixed fee of nearly 60 million euros.

Despite interest from Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona, Williams is taking his time to make a decision about his future, remaining focused on the upcoming European Championship.

