Bayern Munich reportedly eyes Jeremie Frimpong for summer transfer move

Bayern Munich is reportedly eyeing a potential transfer for young talent Jeremie Frimpong during the upcoming summer transfer window in 2024.



The Dutch-Ghanaian defender has showcased impressive performances over the past two seasons, with this season being particularly outstanding as he has played a key role in Bayer Leverkusen's success in the German Bundesliga.



Sources suggest that the Bayern Munich leadership is impressed by Frimpong's quality and contributions on the field. The club is prepared to invest significantly to secure his services.



However, any potential move will depend on the appointment of a new manager who sees Frimpong as a valuable addition to the team. Bayer Leverkusen is reportedly open to transferring Frimpong, but only if his release clause of €45 million is met.



Despite interest from Bayern Munich, reports indicate that the young player is content at Leverkusen and has yet to decide his future. Currently, his primary focus remains on helping Leverkusen clinch the German Bundesliga title.