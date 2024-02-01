Bayern Munich sign Ghanaian youngster Jonah Kusi-Asare in €6.5 Million Deal

Sports News of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Bayern Munich has finalized the acquisition of 16-year-old Ghanaian talent Jonah Kusi-Asare from AIK Solna for a reported fee of approximately €6.5 million.



The highly promising young striker, born in Sweden to Ghanaian parents, garnered interest from various top European clubs, including PSV Eindhoven, Chelsea, and Club Brugge. However, Kusi-Asare ultimately chose Bayern Munich due to the club's strong commitment to developing young players.



Expressing his excitement, Kusi-Asare stated, "It’s an indescribable feeling. I’m very happy to now be at what I consider to be the biggest club in the world and to have signed here. It’s a special day for me."



He added, "I spoke with Matteo Perez Vinlöf. He has been here at the Campus for two years. He only told me good things about FC Bayern and the youth development here. I’m looking forward to meeting him here. In the coming weeks, I would like to settle in here in Munich as quickly as possible. I’m looking forward to the first training sessions and want to continually improve."



Bayern Munich's Sporting Director, Christoph Freund, expressed delight at the signing, emphasizing Kusi-Asare's enormous potential. Freund highlighted that the young striker chose Bayern Munich due to the club's convincing commitment to his development.



Kusi-Asare, previously representing Sweden’s U16 national team, still holds the option to switch allegiance and play for Ghana at the international level. His long-term contract with Bayern Munich marks a significant milestone in his budding career.



