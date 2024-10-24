Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller holds no grudge after loss – ‘I like Barcelona as a club and a place’

Sports News of Thursday, 24 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Barcelona finally avenged their previous six losses to Bayern Munich, including the infamous 8-2 defeat in 2020 that marked the decline of their golden era. On Wednesday night, the Blaugrana celebrated a convincing 4-1 victory at Montjuic.



Thomas Mueller, a notable figure in the match, accepted the defeat with grace. The experienced German forward started the game but failed



Read full articleto make a significant impact and was substituted after an hour, receiving jeers from the home fans.



Mueller is known for his candid opinions about both his team and opponents, often relishing Bayern's wins with humor that can irritate rivals, particularly Barcelona.



After the match, he addressed the apparent animosity towards him in Barcelona during an interview with Movistar+.



“I’m aware of that, and I think it’s part of the sport. However, I have a fondness for Barcelona as a city and a club, and I appreciate watching them play, especially during their glory days before my career. It’s true that I’ve often had success against Barcelona.”