Source: BBC

Bayern appoint Kompany as head coach

Bayern Munich will be Kompany's third managerial position after spells at Anderlecht and Burnley Bayern Munich will be Kompany's third managerial position after spells at Anderlecht and Burnley

Bayern Munich have appointed Vincent Kompany as their new head coach on a three-year deal.

The Belgian, 38, succeeds Thomas Tuchel and leaves Burnley for the Bundesliga side after the two clubs agreed a compensation fee, believed to be £10.2m.

Kompany won the Championship with Burnley in 2022-23, but the Clarets suffered relegation from the Premier League this season after finishing 19th.

"It's a great honour to be able to work for this club - FC Bayern is an institution in international football," said the former Manchester City defender.

