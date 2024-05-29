Bayern appoint Kompany as head coach

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 May 2024

Source: BBC

Bayern Munich have appointed Vincent Kompany as their new head coach on a three-year deal.



The Belgian, 38, succeeds Thomas Tuchel and leaves Burnley for the Bundesliga side after the two clubs agreed a compensation fee, believed to be £10.2m.



Kompany won the Championship with Burnley in 2022-23, but the Clarets suffered relegation from the Premier League this season after finishing 19th.



"It's a great honour to be able to work for this club - FC Bayern is an institution in international football," said the former Manchester City defender.