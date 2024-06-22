You are here: HomeSports2024 06 22Article 1952960

Source: BBC

Bayern set to sign winger Olise from Palace

Olise scored 10 goals in 19 Premier League appearances for Palace last season Olise scored 10 goals in 19 Premier League appearances for Palace last season

Bayern Munich is expected to sign Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise in a deal worth around £60m.

Olise chose Bayern over Chelsea, Newcastle, and Manchester United. Chelsea had previously attempted to sign Olise for £35m but were unwilling to meet his financial demands.

The 22-year-old will join Bayern once a deal is agreed upon, becoming their third signing from the Premier League in the past year.

Olise has also been selected for France's squad in the upcoming Paris Olympics.

