Bayern set to sign winger Olise from Palace

Sports News of Saturday, 22 June 2024

Source: BBC

Bayern Munich is expected to sign Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise in a deal worth around £60m.



Olise chose Bayern over Chelsea, Newcastle, and Manchester United. Chelsea had previously attempted to sign Olise for £35m but were unwilling to meet his financial demands.



The 22-year-old will join Bayern once a deal is agreed upon, becoming their third signing from the Premier League in the past year.



Olise has also been selected for France's squad in the upcoming Paris Olympics.