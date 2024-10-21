You are here: HomeSports2024 10 21Article 1996586

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Be fair to us – Legon Cities coach Paa Kwesi Fabin pleads with Ghana Premier League referees

Legon Cities coach Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin has voiced his dissatisfaction with the officiating in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.

He claimed that his team was not given fair treatment by the referees, which contributed to their loss against Berekum Chelsea on Sunday.

The match, part of week 7, took place at the Golden City Park and concluded with a 3-1 victory for Berekum Chelsea, who are aiming for their second Premier League title.

