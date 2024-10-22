Beach Soccer AFCON: Ghana thrash Tanzania 10-3 to keep tournament hopes alive

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 October 2024

Ghana's Black Sharks secured their place in the CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations by defeating Tanzania 10-3 in their final Group A match, avoiding an early exit from the tournament.



After suffering losses to Egypt and Morocco in their initial games, the team's hopes seemed dim, but they delivered an impressive performance against Tanzania.



Read full articleshone with four goals, while Wise Nyamadi contributed a hat-trick, leading the charge for Ghana.



Nyamadi started the scoring early, followed by Adjei, with goalkeeper Robert Nyadedzor and Richard Osai helping to establish a commanding 4-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.



Although Tanzania managed to score after halftime, Nyamadi quickly restored Ghana's advantage.



The East African team found the net again, but Adjei responded with two more goals, completing his hat-trick and bringing the score to 8-2 by the end of the third period.



In the final stretch, Nyamadi and Nyadedzor added to the tally, bringing Ghana's total to ten. Despite a late goal from Tanzania, it was insufficient to change the outcome.



Ghana will now face the third-placed team from Group B as they continue in the tournament.