Beach Soccer AFCON: Ghana thrash Tanzania 10-3 to keep tournament hopes alive

Ghana Black Sharks Ghana Black Sharks

Ghana's Black Sharks secured their place in the CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations by defeating Tanzania 10-3 in their final Group A match, avoiding an early exit from the tournament.

After suffering losses to Egypt and Morocco in their initial games, the team's hopes seemed dim, but they delivered an impressive performance against Tanzania.

Alexander Adjei

