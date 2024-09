Sports News of Thursday, 12 September 2024

Source: BBC

Oliver Bearman has expressed his dual goal of becoming a Formula 1 world champion and racing for Ferrari.



The British driver is set to compete for Haas in his second F1 event at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku this Sunday.



Bearman steps in for Kevin Magnussen, who is sidelined due to a ban for surpassing the penalty-point threshold.



The 19-year-old secured a multi-year deal with Haas in July and has ambitious aspirations.