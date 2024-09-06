Bearman to replace Magnussen at Haas in Azerbaijan

Sports News of Friday, 6 September 2024

Source: BBC

Oliver Bearman from Britain will step in for the suspended Kevin Magnussen at Haas during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.



Magnussen is sidelined for the race in Baku from September 13-15 due to exceeding the penalty-point threshold set by Formula 1.



Bearman, who is already contracted with Haas for 2025, will be competing in his second grand prix.



The 19-year-old previously filled in for Carlos Sainz at Ferrari in Saudi Arabia earlier this season when Sainz was hospitalized for appendicitis.