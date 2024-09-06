You are here: HomeSports2024 09 06Article 1978121

Source: BBC

Bearman to replace Magnussen at Haas in Azerbaijan

Oliver Bearman impressed in finishing seventh on his F1 debut for Ferrari Oliver Bearman impressed in finishing seventh on his F1 debut for Ferrari

Oliver Bearman from Britain will step in for the suspended Kevin Magnussen at Haas during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Magnussen is sidelined for the race in Baku from September 13-15 due to exceeding the penalty-point threshold set by Formula 1.

Bearman, who is already contracted with Haas for 2025, will be competing in his second grand prix.

The 19-year-old previously filled in for Carlos Sainz at Ferrari in Saudi Arabia earlier this season when Sainz was hospitalized for appendicitis.

