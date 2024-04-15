Beating Asante Kotoko will boost our confidence ahead of Zamalek clash – Karim Zito

Sports News of Monday, 15 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dreams FC emerged victorious against Asante Kotoko with a 2-0 win, boosting their confidence ahead of the CAF Confederation Cup semifinal clash against Zamalek SC.



Abdul Karim Zito expressed his satisfaction with the win, highlighting the importance of changing their previous results before heading into African competitions.



Sylvester Simba and Derrick Agyei were the goal scorers for Dreams FC in the match.



The team currently occupies the 14th position on the Premier League table with 31 points from 25 games. Next, they will face Zamalek at the Cairo International Stadium in the first leg of the CAF Champions League.