Beating Benin was not easy; it was a difficult match - Laryea Kingston

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Laryea Kingston, the head coach of the Black Starlets of Ghana, expressed his admiration for his team's determination and resilience following their victory over Benin in the ongoing Zone B U17 Championship.



The Ghanaian U17 team managed to score two goals in a match held at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, securing all three points against their opponents.



During his post-match interview, Coach Laryea Kingston acknowledged that despite the expectations of an easy game, it turned out to be a challenging contest.



He stated, "This match was incredibly difficult for us. Many believed it would be a walk in the park, but it proved to be a formidable challenge. We were fortunate to have observed their previous game against Ivory Coast, which provided us with an advantage in understanding their tactics."



Laryea Kingston further emphasized the high level of competition at the tournament, stating, "Numerous talented teams are participating in this championship."



With their triumph over Benin on Tuesday, the Ghana Black Starlets have secured a spot in the semi-finals of the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship.