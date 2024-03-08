Bechem United FC parts ways with head coach

Sports News of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ahafo Region-based football club, Bechem United FC, has terminated the contract of its head coach, Bismark Kobi Mensah, due to a series of underwhelming results in the Ghana Premier League.



Mensah was appointed in July 2023, based on his outstanding performance with Karela United. However, the team has been struggling to maintain consistency, which has led to his dismissal.



Currently occupying the ninth position, the team is at risk of failing to replicate their third-place finish from the previous season, resulting in a change in leadership.



In the 2023/24 league campaign, Bechem played a total of 18 fixtures. They won 7, lost 6, and drew in 5 of those games.



Bechem United has suffered two consecutive defeats in the second round of the league, causing them to drop down the table.



While the club is yet to announce a replacement for Mensah, sources suggest that Annor Walker, the former coach of Great Olympics, could be a top contender.



Although Walker was previously linked with a move to Berekum Chelsea, he eventually did not join the club.



The team will play against the league leaders, Samartex, this weekend, under the guidance of an interim coach, as they strive to get back on track.