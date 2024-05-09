Bechem United adjust league title aspirations as season nears end

Sports News of Thursday, 9 May 2024

Assistant coach Seth Osei Wire of Bechem United has disclosed that the club has adjusted its ambitions for the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.



Initially aiming for the league title, the team is now targeting a top-four finish.



Currently ranked seventh on the league table with 41 points after 28 games, Bechem United had to revise their original goal due to various factors, including player sales.



Despite these setbacks, Osei Wire remains optimistic about the team's prospects. He stated, "Our target was to win the Ghana Premier League this season, but it seems our aim has taken a downturn. We sold two of our players, and I believe that affected us. We are now hoping to finish in the top four by the end of the season."



As Bechem United prepares for the remaining five games, their focus has shifted towards securing a top-four finish.



They see their upcoming fixture against CAF Confederation Cup semifinalists, Dreams FC, as an opportunity to gather crucial points towards achieving their revised goal.