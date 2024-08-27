You are here: HomeSports2024 08 27Article 1974026

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 August 2024

    

Source: Footballghana

Bechem Utd legend Augustine Okrah rejoins club ahead of 2024/25 season

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Augustine Okrah Augustine Okrah

Bechem United, a club in the Ghana Premier League, has officially announced the re-signing of forward Augustine Okrah.

The announcement was made via the club's social media channels on Monday, August 26. In the statement, the club expressed its anticipation for Augustine Okrah to significantly influence the team during the 2024/25 football season.

"We are thrilled to welcome our esteemed legend Augustine Okrah back to the club. We eagerly await his contributions on the field and his role in our success in the forthcoming season," Bechem United stated in a post on X.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment