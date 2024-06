Sports News of Saturday, 29 June 2024

Source: BBC

Amadou Onana played every minute in the group stage for Belgium as they finished second, behind Roma

Belgium's Royal Football Association has issued an apology for a video featuring Amadou Onana, in which he jokingly mentioned kicking France captain Kylian Mbappe.



The video, which has been removed, sparked controversy ahead of the team's match in the European Championship.



Belgium's media spokesman, Stefan van Loock, publicly apologized during the team's news conference on Saturday.