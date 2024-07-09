Bellamy appointed Wales manager on four-year deal

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 July 2024

Source: BBC

Craig Bellamy is the new Wales manager, signing a four-year deal until 2028. The 44-year-old Cardiff native and former Wales captain succeeds Robert Page, who was sacked in June.



Bellamy, with 78 caps for Wales, expressed his pride and readiness for the role. He aims to develop the team and bring success to Welsh football, starting with the Nations League games in September.



Bellamy left Burnley, where he was acting head coach, with the club's support.



Burnley chairman Alan Pace praised Bellamy's leadership and wished him success in his new role as Wales manager.