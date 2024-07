Sports News of Monday, 1 July 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

England's hopes of ending 58 years of disappointment at Euro 2024 are still alive after a stunning display of skill from Jude Bellingham.



However, their performance in the narrow 2-1 victory over Slovakia did not reflect that of potential future European champions.



The Three Lions narrowly avoided a humiliating exit, with Bellingham's late goal and Harry Kane's extra-time winner securing a spot in the quarter-finals against Switzerland.