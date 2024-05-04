Benicio Baker-Boaitey scores in Brighton U-21's narrow defeat to Chelsea U-21

Sports News of Saturday, 4 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Benicio Baker-Boaitey's goal in Brighton U-21's narrow 5-4 loss to Chelsea U-21 showcased his talent, providing a glimmer of hope for Brighton and Hove Albion supporters.



The game was filled with goals, as Baker-Boaitey managed to equalize for Brighton in the first half following Chelsea's initial lead by Diego Moreina.



Despite the efforts of Dujuan Richards and Jimmy Jay-Morgan from Chelsea, Brighton fought back with goals from Josh Duffus and Leigh Kavanagh to level the score twice.



However, Chelsea ultimately secured the victory in extra time with a stunning strike from Zain Silcott-Duberry.



Baker-Boaitey's goal further solidified his strong season performance, with ten appearances and one goal in the Premier League 2 playoffs.