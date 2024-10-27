Benjamin Acquah’s early strike not enough as Helsingborg IF share points with Sandvikens

Sports News of Sunday, 27 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Benjamin Acquah scored the opening goal for Helsingborg IF in their 2-2 draw with Sandvikens IF during the Swedish Superettan on Saturday.



The Ghanaian forward found the net in the 27th minute after receiving a precise pass from Ervin Gigovic, putting Helsingborg ahead 1-0.



The lead was extended shortly after the break when Taylor Silverholt, with assistance



Read full articlefrom Adrian Svanbäck, scored in the 53rd minute.



However, Sandvikens fought back, with Amin Al-Hamawi converting a penalty in the 71st minute to reduce the deficit to 2-1. Despite Helsingborg's attempts to maintain their lead, Al-Hamawi equalized in the 88th minute, ensuring Sandvikens secured a point.



Acquah has made 28 league appearances this season, contributing five goals and two assists for Helsingborg, highlighting his offensive prowess.



The draw leaves Helsingborg looking forward to their next match against Örebro on November 3rd, aiming to recover from the loss of their two-goal advantage.