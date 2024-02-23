Benjamin Azamati Confirms participation in African Games

Sports News of Friday, 23 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian sprinter, Benjamin Azamati, has officially confirmed his participation in the upcoming African Games scheduled for March.



The record holder for the 100m in Ghana, Azamati missed the 2023 World Championships due to injury but is set to make a return to the track for the African Games.



He expressed excitement about representing Ghana and called for support from the public.



Azamati will join forces with national 200m record holder Joseph Paul Amoah and two others to defend the 4x100m title they won five years ago.



Watch the video below:



