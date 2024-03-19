Benjamin Azamati and Aggergh Barnabas set for men's 100m finals

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian athletes Benjamin Azamati and Aggergh Barnabas have clinched spots in the finals of the men's 100m race after delivering strong performances in the semi-finals.



Azamati clocked in at 10.41s to secure second place in his heat, while Barnabas impressed with a time of 10.42s.



However, Sarfo Ansah, another Ghanaian sprinter who made it to the semi-finals, narrowly missed out on a final berth, finishing fifth with a time of 10.57s.



In the women's 100m event, Ghana's Mary Boakye secured her place in the finals, although her compatriots Hor Halutie and Benedicta Kwartemaa fell short of qualifying.



With Azamati holding the national record at 9.90s, Ghana is hopeful of securing its first athletics medal. The upcoming finals, scheduled for Tuesday, March 19, 2024, promise an exhilarating showdown, featuring strong contenders like Cameroon's Emmanuel Alobwede and Nigeria's Ekanem Consider, who showcased impressive performances to advance to the finals.