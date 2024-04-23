Benjamin Boateng scores in Al Ittihad's draw with Ismaily SC in Egypt

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian striker Benjamin Bernard Boateng played a crucial role in Al Ittihad's 1-1 draw against Ismaily SC in the Egyptian Premier League on Monday night.



The game, which took place at the Borg El Arab Stadium, witnessed Boateng's impactful start and significant contribution to his team's overall performance.



Before the match, the head-to-head statistics between the two sides showed seven victories for Al Ittihad Alexandria, eleven wins for Ismaily SC, and seven draws. This latest encounter resulted in another draw, highlighting the competitive nature and closely matched abilities of both teams.



Ismaily SC maintained possession for most of the game, while Al Ittihad Alexandria had more attempts on goal. The deadlock was broken in the 21st minute when Boateng scored with a precise left-footed strike from the left side of the six-yard box, finding the bottom left corner of the net. The goal was set up by Mabululu during a swift counter-attack, demonstrating Al Ittihad's effective transitional play.



Nevertheless, Ismaily SC equalized in the 39th minute with a left-footed effort from Mohamed Bayoumi, bringing the score to 1-1.



Boateng has been a standout performer for Al Ittihad this season, featuring in 15 matches, scoring five goals, and providing one assist in the Egyptian Premier League. His display against Ismaily SC further emphasizes his significance to the team.



Al Ittihad Alexandria's next challenge will be against El Gouna FC in their upcoming league fixture, as they look to capitalize on this result and maintain their momentum in the Egyptian Premier League.