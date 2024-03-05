Berekum Chelsea announces Samuel Boadu as new gaffer of the club

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian football club, Berekum Chelsea, has appointed the experienced coach Samuel Boadu to lead the team until the end of the Ghana Premier League 2023/24 season.



The announcement was made through the club's social media accounts on Tuesday, March 5th.



Boadu, who previously served as the head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, is known for his tactical prowess and brings a wealth of experience to his new position. His appointment reflects Berekum Chelsea's ambition to revitalize their season and climb up the league standings.



The club's official statement reads: "We are delighted to officially name Mr. Samuel Boadu as our new manager. Coach Boadu's extensive experience and expertise make him a valuable addition to our team. Thank you."



As head coach, Boadu will be responsible for team training and tactical planning, with a primary focus on maximizing the squad's potential.



Currently, Berekum Chelsea is placed sixth on the Ghana Premier League table with 30 points after 19 games. The team secured a 3-0 victory against Karela United at home during match week 19.