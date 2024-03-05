Berekum Chelsea close to appointing Samuel Boadu as new head coach - Reports

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Source: Football Ghana

Highly regarded Ghana Premier League-winning coach Samuel Boadu is on the verge of a new chapter in his career, as reports indicate his readiness to join Berekum Chelsea on a one-year deal.



Boadu, who parted ways with Hearts of Oak last season, has since been involved in national assignments and coaching Cornerstone FC in the second-tier league.



Berekum Chelsea, currently in need of a permanent coach following Christopher Ennin’s exit, have set their sights on Boadu for the position.



Initial speculations hinted at Annor Walker as a potential candidate, but sources close to Berekum Chelsea revealed that negotiations with Boadu are reaching fruition.



Boadu’s track record speaks volumes, notably leading Hearts of Oak to a domestic double in his inaugural season and clinching the Ghanaian FA Cup in his second term.



His past success includes transforming Medeama into a formidable contenders before his departure in 2021.



Berekum Chelsea could announce appointing Samuel Boadu this week, per reports.