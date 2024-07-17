You are here: HomeSports2024 07 17Article 1960886

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 July 2024

    

Source: Apexnewshub

Berekum Chelsea coach Samuel Boadu set to stay at club

Samuel Boadu, a seasoned coach, is anticipated to remain with Berekum Chelsea for the forthcoming football season.

He previously took charge of the team temporarily, assuming the role during the latter part of the Ghana Premier League season.

Boadu's impressive performance resulted in the club securing a commendable third-place finish in the domestic league.

As his initial contract came to an end, the club's management has initiated discussions with Boadu regarding a potential extension of his contract.

