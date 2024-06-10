You are here: HomeSports2024 06 10Article 1948688
Source: Footballghana

Berekum Chelsea secure 1-0 victory over Bofoakwa Tano

Berekum Chelsea Berekum Chelsea

Berekum Chelsea secured a 1-0 victory over Bofoakwa Tano in the 33rd match week of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

This defeat has dampened the spirits of Bofoakwa Tano, who are already relegated, as they prepare for their upcoming MTN FA Cup final against Nsoatreman later this month.

Bofoakwa Tano currently sits second from bottom with 33 points, while Berekum Chelsea's win propels them to fourth place with 50 points.

The decisive goal was scored by Stephen Amankona in the 86th minute, further solidifying his position as the leading goal scorer with 17 goals, three more than Steven Mukwala.

