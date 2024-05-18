Berekum Chelsea secure 2-1 victory over Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Saturday, 18 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Berekum Chelsea emerged victorious in a thrilling match against Asante Kotoko at the Berekum Golden City Park on Saturday, securing a remarkable 2-1 comeback win.



This result put an end to Chelsea's worrisome streak of two consecutive defeats and propelled them to fourth place in the standings, undoubtedly bringing joy to coach Samuel Boadu.



On the other hand, Kotoko suffered a devastating loss despite showing promise early on in the game, causing them to drop down to the lower half of the rankings.



Initially, Kotoko seemed poised for success as they took advantage of Chelsea's defensive weaknesses. The versatile Ugandan forward, Steven Mukwala, showcased his exceptional striking skills by scoring a magnificent goal with a header in the 15th minute, giving Kotoko the lead. Unfortunately for them, their celebrations were premature.



Just before halftime, Chelsea fought back with a penalty kick converted by Stephen Amankonah, capitalizing on Kotoko's defensive errors. Inspired by the equalizer, Chelsea displayed renewed energy and determination, pushing for a crucial breakthrough in the second half.



As the match neared its end, both teams intensified their efforts to secure a valuable victory. Finally, in stoppage time, Afriye Mezack delivered a defining moment for Chelsea by scoring the winning goal in the 95th minute.



The Kotoko camp was engulfed in agony, crushing their hopes of capitalizing on their recent positive outcomes and sustaining their upward progress. In contrast, the Chelsea supporters erupted in jubilation, relishing their team's remarkable comeback.



In the end, Chelsea's determined resurgence seized triumph from Kotoko, depriving them of the opportunity to advance further in the standings. Meanwhile, Chelsea climbed to fourth position, bolstering their likelihood of contending for greater achievements.