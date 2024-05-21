Bernard Mensah named in Saudi Pro League Team of the Week

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Bernard Mensah, the Ghanaian midfielder, has been selected for Sofascore's Saudi Pro League Team of the Week due to his outstanding performance in Al Tai's 3-1 triumph over Al-Fateh on Thursday evening.



Mensah played a crucial role in the game, securing the victory for his team with a vital header. He showcased his skills throughout the match, lasting the full 90 minutes and making a significant impact in the second half.



Although Al-Fateh took an early lead in the 3rd minute with a right-footed shot from Djaniny, Al Tai quickly equalized in the 11th minute through Robert Bauer's header from close range following a corner.



Both teams pushed for a win in the second half, but the turning point came in the 56th minute when Ali Al Zubaidi of Al-Fateh received a second yellow card for a bad foul, giving Al Tai a numerical advantage. Taking advantage of this situation, Al Tai scored their second goal in the 82nd minute, with Mensah displaying excellent timing and technique as he rose highest in the box to head home a corner.



With a final goal, Al Tai secured a 3-1 victory, highlighting Mensah's crucial contribution to the win. His exceptional performance earned him a well-deserved spot in Sofascore's Team of the Week, recognizing his influence and skill.



Throughout the season, Mensah has been in remarkable form, playing 28 games in the Saudi Pro League, scoring 14 goals, and providing one assist. His consistent performances have played a vital role in Al Tai's successes.