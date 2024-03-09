Bernard Mensah's goal seals crucial victory for Al-Tai over Al Hazem

Sports News of Saturday, 9 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Bernard Mensah, the Ghanaian midfielder, emerged as the hero for Al Tai as he netted the only goal in their tense 1-0 triumph over Al Hazem in a crucial Saudi Professional League match.



Displaying his skills early on, the 29-year-old found the back of the net in the 6th minute, securing a crucial victory for his team, who are currently facing the threat of relegation.



Mensah's exceptional performance earned him a commendable rating of 7.9 from SofaScore, acknowledging his pivotal role in securing all three points for Al Tai.



Despite this win, Al Tai remains in the relegation zone, currently occupying the 16th position in the league table with 23 points from 21 matches.



Their battle for survival intensifies as they prepare to face Al Ettifaq on March 15th.



With an impressive record of 11 goals in just 19 league appearances this season, Bernard Mensah will be determined to maintain his goal-scoring form and continue leading Al Tai's efforts to secure their place in the league.