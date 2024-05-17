Bernard Mensah's goal secures Al Tai's 3-1 victory over Al-Fateh

Sports News of Friday, 17 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Bernard Mensah, the Ghanaian midfielder, emerged as the star of the match by scoring a header that sealed Al Tai's 3-1 win over Al-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday night.



The game took place at Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium, where Mensah played the entire match and made a significant impact in the second half. The first half was closely contested, with both teams creating opportunities but failing to capitalize on them.



Despite this, Al-Fateh managed to take the lead in the 3rd minute with a right-footed shot from Djaniny after a quick counterattack.



Al Tai responded by equalizing in the 11th minute, as Robert Bauer scored a header from close range following a corner kick.



The remainder of the first half was evenly matched, with neither side able to break the deadlock. In the second half, both teams pushed for a victory, but Al Tai gained an advantage in the 56th minute when Ali Al Zubaidi of Al-Fateh received a second yellow card for a reckless foul.



This numerical advantage paid off in the 82nd minute when Mensah rose above everyone else in the box to head in a corner kick, giving Al Tai a 2-1 lead. Mensah's goal, showcasing impeccable timing and technique, proved to be the deciding factor in the match.



Al Tai held on to secure the 3-1 win, with Mensah's goal ultimately making the difference between the two sides.



Mensah has been in exceptional form this season, featuring in 28 games, scoring 14 goals, and providing one assist in the Saudi Pro League. His impressive performances have propelled him to 9th place on the list of top scorers in the Saudi Pro League.